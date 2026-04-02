Konnor Griffin is regarded as one of the top prospects in all of baseball. The Pittsburgh Pirates are apparently so sold on his talents that they are finalizing a contract extension. The contract is reportedly a nine-year, $140 million deal, per MLB Insider Buster Olney.

Keep in mind, Griffin has yet to play a single inning in Major League Baseball (regular season).

Earlier Thursday morning, the 19-year-old from Jackson, Missouri, got the call-up to the big leagues. He is slated to make his professional debut during the Pirates' home opener on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

He will likely become the first teenage position player to play in a regular-season MLB game since Juan Soto did back in 2018.

Griffin was selected by the Pirates ninth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft. He is a highly touted prospect who has the ability to play all over the field. While still in high school, it was believed that he would become an average defensive shortstop and eventually move to the outfield.

That is why there were comps to Fernando Tatis Jr. early on. That comp has since changed, more in the likes of Bobby Witt Jr.

Over the last year, the young phenom has improved drastically up the middle. He is recognized as above average at the position already, with raw skills that translate to the pros.

The newest Pirates star has plus speed on the base paths, matched only by his lightning-quick bat speed. His 6-foot-3, 222-pound frame also helps fuel his power at the plate.

All eyes will be on Griffin when he takes the field on Friday night. Will he live up to the whopping $140 million. Only time will tell, but all signs point to yes.