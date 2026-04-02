While Pittsburgh Pirates fans will need to wait until Friday, top prospect Konnor Griffin will soon be making his MLB debut. The shortstop is already soaking his first major league call up in at PNC Park.

The Pirates decided to send Griffin down to Triple-A rather than having him be on the Opening Day roster. Still, it didn't take long for the prospect to prove why he is a major league. Now, the fruits of his labor have been rewarded.

Griffin played five games at the Triple-A level in 2026, hitting .438 with three doubles, an RBI and three stolen bases. The Pirates now believe he is ready for MLB action. He spent 127 total games at the minor league level prior to his promotion. Overall, Griffin hit .336 with 21 home runs, 95 RBIs and 68 stolen bases.

Pittsburgh spent the offseason adding plenty of power to their lineup. Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna came over in free agency while Brandon Lowe was acquired in a trade. Now adding Griffin to the mix, the Pirates are hoping their lineup is much more impactful than it has been in years prior.

When it comes to the top prospect though, Pittsburgh is thinking long-term. They've already begun contact negotiations with Griffin. Once his debut is made, the Pirates are hopeful he is a key cog in their offense for the foreseeable future.

That journey will begin on Friday when the Pirates take on the Baltimore Orioles. Fans will finally get to see Pittsburgh's top prospect in action at the major league level.