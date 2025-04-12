The Pittsburgh Pirates have arguably the most must-see starting pitcher in MLB today, but they remain mired in irrelevance following a 5-9 start to the 2025 campaign. While there is plenty of time to gain momentum, fans have come to expect these type of shortcomings. The Buccos need a spark, and they are hoping a former coveted prospect can provide it.

Pittsburgh is recalling the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, catcher Henry Davis, per MLB.com's Alex Stumpf. “No word on the corresponding move yet,” the beat reporter posted on X. “Joey Bart exited Friday's game with low back discomfort.”

Bart is slashing a respectable .275/.370/.425/.795 through 12 games and recently recorded a walk-off hit, so losing him to the injured list would be a rough break. The Pirates are currently hitting an MLB-worst .194 and cannot afford to lose productivity. Davis has struggled in that area himself, posting a paltry .191 batting average through 99 big-league games, but perhaps he is ready to make strides.

The Pirates are desperate for some positivity



The 25-year-old out of Louisville showed signs of improvement during spring training, notching two home runs, five RBIs and a .472 slugging percentage in 36 at-bats. How one performs in Grapefruit League play generally means little, but a solid showing could be the confidence boost Davis needs to start fulfilling his potential. The momentum has carried into Triple-A Indianapolis, where he is batting .286 with three doubles and five runs scored through eight games this season.

If Davis and Pittsburgh have their way, he will not log another plate appearance for the Indians. This franchise has struggled to identify and develop talent for the last several years, putting general manager Ben Cherington under heavy scrutiny, but a swift individual breakthrough could form a promising foundation in Pittsburgh.

A prosperous Paul Skenes-Henry Davis battery is something fans in PNC Park want to see for the next decade. It feels like an eternity since fantasies turned into reality around these parts, though.

Davis is on his way to Great American Ball Park ahead of the Pirates' Saturday night game versus the Cincinnati Reds (6-8). He will try to make the most of his latest opportunity, as this last-place team searches for answers.