Ahead of this weekend's game vs. the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Rams have made a key decision on the kicker position.

While they had kept two kickers around since signing Harrison Mevis earlier in the month, the Rams have apparently opted to move forward with Mevis as their one and only kicker, as the team waived 2024 sixth-round draft pick Joshua Karty today.

“The #Rams have waived K Josh Karty, who showed promise this year with those tricky knuckleball kickoffs but also missed 5 FGs and 3 XPs,” Ari Meirov posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Harrison Mevis — ‘The Thiccer Kicker' — is the Rams’ kicker moving forward.”

Karty earned the Rams' starting job as a rookie last season, during which he went 29-for-34 on field goals, including 6-for-7 on attempts 50 yards or longer, and 32-of-36 on extra points. This season, however, things quickly went awry for the Stanford product.

In Week 2, Karty missed an extra point, and the following week, he missed two of his six field-goal attempts. In early October, he missed another field goal and extra point in a three-point overtime loss, before again missing a field goal the next week. After going 5-for-5 on extra points, Karty emerged from the Rams' bye week by missing his only field-goal attempt, as well as one of five extra-point attempts, in Week 9.

A few days later, the Rams signed Mevis to their practice squad, activating him soon thereafter. In his first NFL action, Mevis went 6-for-6 on extra points. He has remained perfect in the three games he has played; he is 2-for-2 on field goals (from 40 and 52 yards out) and has made all 13 of his extra points. Meanwhile, Karty finished the season 10-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points.

Despite uncertainty around the kicker position, the Rams sit atop the NFC with six games remaining. At 9-2, L.A. has a one-game lead over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West, and its quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is the clear frontrunner to win NFL MVP.

The Rams are set to kick off in Charlotte vs. the Panthers on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.