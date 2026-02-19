After signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Marcell Ozuna won't have to face Cy Young winner Paul Skenes. However, he is getting his faceoff opportunity during spring training.

When Ozuna steps in the box, he isn't afraid. No matter the numbers Skenes has put up, the newest Pirates slugger just sees him as a pitcher he has to hit against, via Hannah Mears of SportsNet.

“Everyone gets scared when Paul is on the mound. We all know he is a superstar. We're not afraid to face him,” Ozuna said. “He's a good pitcher, but I see him good. I prefer that every time I face those superstars, I have to compete.”

Ozuna’s thoughts on facing Paul Skenes today in the sim game! He thinks he got in Paul’s his head a little bit 😉@SNPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/TML9kBmgXg — Hannah Mears (@mearshannah_) February 19, 2026

While Ozuna may not be cowering, most hitters facing Skenes will be. The now two-time All-Star won his first Cy Young in 2025 after pitching to a league-leading 1.97 ERA and a 216/42 K/BB ratio. Over his two years with the Pirates, Skenes has put up a 1.96 ERA and a 386/74 K/BB ratio.

Skenes will be the leader of what is a growing Pirates pitching staff. Barring injury, he'll remain one of the top pitchers in the league alongside Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Pittsburgh fans will certainly have their eyes peeled when he steps to the mound.

As for Ozuna, he'll be asked to bring a spark to what has been a a near silent lineup. In his final year with the Atlanta Braves, the designated hitter batted .232 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs. His entire 13-year MLB career has produced a .269 batting average 296 home runs and 948 RBIs.

Throughout spring training, the Skenes vs. Ozuna battle will be one to watch. When the designated hitter is in the box though, he won't be afraid.