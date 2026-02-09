The Pittsburgh Pirates have made multiple moves to improve the offense this offseason, including one on Monday. After bringing in Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn earlier in the winter, they signed a home-run hitter. The Pirates have signed Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million contract, per New York Post insider Jon Heyman.

“Marcell Ozuna to the Pirates. $12M. Pending physical,” Heyman reported.

Ozuna spent the previous six seasons with the Braves, hitting 148 homers during that time. After playing his first five seasons with the Miami Marlins, Ozuna was traded to the St Louis Cardinals before the 2018 season. After two seasons there, he signed with the Braves in free agency. First, it was a one-year deal, then he stuck around on a four-year, $65 million contract. A great run there, which included a World Series title, is now over.

Ozuna has not played the field since 2023, so he will be the designated hitter for the Pirates this season. Last year, he managed only 21 homers and 68 RBIs after combining for 79 homers in the previous two seasons. He was one of many Braves to struggle throughout 2025, even though he stayed healthy for most of the year.

The Pirates have put a solid core around their elite pitching staff to make a move in the NL Wild Card race. But that should be a contested race again this year, with the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Braves also looking to jump into the pool. Home-run power is one thing they needed, so they went out and signed the best one available.

According to multiple reports, the Reds outbid the Pirates for slugger Eugenio Suarez earlier in the offseason. After that disaster, the Buccos went out and got the next-best slugger in Ozuna. With Paul Skenes at the top of the rotation, optimism is abundant in Pittsburgh.