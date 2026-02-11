The Pittsburgh Pirates have continued to struggle in recent seasons despite Paul Skenes emerging as the best pitcher in the National League. Following years of quiet offseasons, Pittsburgh was a bit more aggressive this past offseason, however. The Pirates brought in Brandon Lowe, Marcell Ozuna, Ryan O'Hearn and others. With spring training set to begin soon, the reigning NL Cy Young winner shared his thoughts on the Pirates' direction following the offseason, via DK Pittsburgh Sports.

“In exit meetings last season and some of the conversations that we had during the offseason, they were listening to me and I would assume others with some of the changes that have been made,” Skenes said. “It's good to see… Gotta go out there and compete.”

Paul Skenes is currently at camp ahead of spring training. He will have an opportunity to welcome some of his new teammates to the ball club. Skenes will soon leave to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, however.

Article Continues Below

Having Skenes around for now will help the ball club. He is becoming not just a great pitcher, but a leader. The fact that he was having conversations with the Pirates' front office throughout the offseason displays his desire to win. Skenes wants Pittsburgh to build a competitive team around him.

The Pirates could be a sneaky contender this year. In all reality, they are likely still a couple of years away from seriously competing. With that said, counting out a team that has Paul Skenes as its ace is a risky thing to do.