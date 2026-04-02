As a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady has a vested interest in any move the franchise makes. That includes their recent signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Brady may not have physically brokered the deal between Las Vegas and Cousins. But the legendary QB was certainly privy to the Raiders' decision, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“None of this surprises Tom Brady. He is in on all of it. How much he contributes to the decision, I don't know. But Tom's a competitor, he wants that team to win very badly. He offers his input, however that factors into the decisions they make.”

"Tom Brady is in on all of these moves.. I can't say how much he contributes because I don't know.. He wants the Raiders to win very badly and he offers his input" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/X8wx6X19lb pic.twitter.com/5HEFIgWjzD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 2, 2026

Holding the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders are widely expected to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza. However, Las Vegas still wanted to have a veteran quarterback for him to learn from. Cousins will now fill that role.

He is coming to the Raiders with 174 games of NFL experience under his belt, including 167 starts. Cousins has gone 88-77 overall, throwing for 44,700 yards, 298 touchdowns and 131 interceptions. Furthermore, he has been named a Pro Bowler four times.

Mendoza is still the future at quarterback for Las Vegas. But Cousins' arrival will at least make their Week 1 decision a bit more difficult. Do they throw Mendoza into the fire immediately or ease him in by having Cousins start?

Whatever Las Vegas ends up deciding, Brady will have a role in it. He is fully invested in the Raiders and their future. As Schefter put it, the future Hall of Famer isn't shocked by any moves the team makes, as he is involved in all of them.