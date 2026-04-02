On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards' losing ways continued with a blowout home loss at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. The Wizards gave up a whopping 153 points in this one, including 39 to aging veteran Paul George, and inched closer to a top pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft in the process.

At one point, in an effort to keep those in attendance entertained, the Wizards invited a fan onto the court to shoot a halfcourt shot blindfolded, and in an April Fool's joke, had everyone cheer and react as if they had made the shot, even though they did not.

Wizards played an April Fools prank on a fan by pretending he made a blindfolded half-court shot for $10,000 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2dZvvVYpDQ — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) April 2, 2026

While the fan himself was evidently in on the joke, the Wizards still got some backlash for the stunt, and have since issued an apology.

“We apologize for last night's April Fools' joke that left many wondering if we had misled a fan. The skit involving our mascot and other members of our performance team was scripted and intended to celebrate the day,” wrote the Wizards on X, formerly Twitter. “All participants were in on the joke, but we missed the mark. Our fans are our priority, and we continue to be committed to providing a positive experience to all who attend our games.”

Fans would likely feel more prioritized if the Wizards were able to field a competitive basketball team, which has not been the case in several years.

Washington has swung and missed on their draft picks on several occasions under the current regime, and they will likely have another chance to add a blue-chip talent to their new core of Anthony Davis and Trae Young this summer.

The NBA Draft lottery is scheduled to take place in early May.