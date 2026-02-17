The Pittsburgh Pirates wasted little time signaling their ambitions for the 2026 season, and Marcell Ozuna delivered the message himself. As spring training ramps up in Bradenton for the Pirates, the acquisition of slugger Marcell Ozuna already feels like a defining move for a lineup that desperately needed more power.

Ozuna officially joined Pittsburgh last Monday after agreeing to a one-year, $12 million deal that includes a $1.5 million buyout for 2027. The signing directly addresses the Pirates’ league-worst 117 home runs in 2025. General manager Ben Cherington emphasized the club’s need for middle-of-the-order power, and the 35-year-old’s track record suggests he can provide it.

SportsNet Pittsburgh shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) capturing Ozuna’s first comments in camp. The veteran slugger was asked about the challenges of hitting to left field at PNC Park and did not hesitate in his response.

“I like to hit. Thanks God for giving me the opportunity and the ability to do damage.”

That brief declaration reflects the Pirates’ broader outlook entering 2026. Ozuna is not focused on ballpark dimensions or narratives about decline. His mindset centers on impact—a welcome tone for a team building around ace Paul Skenes and a pitching staff poised to compete.

The signing of Ozuna also reshapes the roster. With the veteran projected as the club's primary designated hitter, Andrew McCutchen’s second stint in Pittsburgh appears to be over. The Pirates designated Jack Suwinski for assignment to create roster space, underscoring the organization’s shift in approach going forward.

Beyond the power numbers, Ozuna brings postseason experience and veteran presence to a relatively young clubhouse. His consistency at the plate and ability to lengthen the lineup provide stability for a team aiming to stay competitive deep into the season.

If Ozuna rebounds from a hip-affected 2025 season and approaches the 39 home runs he launched in 2024, the Pirates’ lineup transforms instantly. Add protection for Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds, and Pittsburgh enters 2026 with legitimate offensive upside to complement its emerging rotation.