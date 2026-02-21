The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost one of their most renowned players. Bill Mazeroski passed away at the age of 89, per MLB.com. Mazeroski is a Hall of Famer who helped the Bucs win the 1960 World Series.

“The eight-time Gold Glove Award winner, two-time World Series champion and Hall of Famer remains alone in the history books as the only player to hit a walk-off home run in Game 7 of a World Series, a singular accomplishment that lifted the Pirates to sudden victory over the Yankees in 1960,” the outlet reported.

Mazeroski spent his entire Major League Baseball career with Pittsburgh. He was known as an elite defensive player.

“I think defense belongs in the Hall of Fame,” Mazeroski said during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2001. “Defense deserves as much credit as pitching and hitting, and I’m proud and honored to be going into the Hall of Fame on the defensive side and mostly for my defensive abilities.”

Mazeroski's number was retired by the Pirates in 1987.

Bill Mazeroski was beloved by the Pirates

Pittsburgh has fallen on some hard times in recent years with their baseball team. Mazeroski was remembered as one of the greatest players to ever wear the team uniform, along with Roberto Clemente and others.

Mazeroski recalled what it was like to hit the game-winning home run in Game 7 of the 1960 Fall Classic. The Pirates defeated the New York Yankees to win the World Series that year.

“I don’t know it’s out. I don’t know it’s a home run. But I know I’m going to end up on third if he misplays that ball off the wall,” Mazeroski said. “So I’m busting my tail getting around there, and by the time I hit second base, I looked down the line and the fans went crazy. From second base, I didn’t touch the ground all the way in.”

Mazeroski's passing came right before Pittsburgh starts spring training games. The Pirates start with a game on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.