The Pittsburgh Pirates are heading into the 2026 season with playoff expectations after a strong offseason. So much of the offseason conversation has been about their improved offense, but any playoff hope comes from the mound. Pirates ace Paul Skenes drew comparisons to Nolan Ryan and Roger Clemens from MLB Network's Dan Plesac recently.

"This guy is a throwback to the days of Nolan Ryan, Roger Clemens… power pitchers that aren't afraid to go out there."#MLBTonight reacts to Paul Skenes' comments on the Pirates ramping up for a Postseason push this year. pic.twitter.com/VHvqrKTJxa — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 20, 2026

“This guy is a throwback to the days of Nolan Ryan, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, John Smoltz. Power pitchers that aren't afraid to go out there. And listen, he's been front and center ever since he put on a Pirates uniform. He's a guy when the Pirates go on the road, you want to see Paul Skenes pitch. We say it's win day when he pitches. He's just what the game is all about.”

Through two MLB seasons, Skenes has proven that to be a fact. He was called up in May of 2024, making 23 starts to a 1.96 ERA. In his first full season, Skenes made 32 starts, led the league with a 1.97 ERA, threw an incredible 187.2 innings, and won the Cy Young.

The Pirates also have a great rotation behind Skenes. Mitch Keller had a solid 2025 season, Jared Jones is coming back from an injury, and Bubba Chandler had a solid debut. There are reasons to be excited about Pirates baseball in 2026, but even the most diehard, optimistic fan knows it starts with Skenes.

Skenes was the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU after an incredible college career. He had a 1.69 ERA in 19 starts for the National Champion Tigers before the Pirates took him with the top selection. He flew through the minor leagues and has very quickly become among the best pitchers in the league.

With Skenes on the mound, the Pirates are looking to finally bring playoff baseball back to Pittsburgh.