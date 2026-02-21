The Los Angeles Dodgers continue reshaping their roster, adding depth with a waiver claim ahead of spring workouts. The Dodgers added outfielder Jack Suwinski off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, bolstering their outfield mix as camp gets underway.

The move reflects the organization’s continued emphasis on depth and competition as roster battles begin to intensify during the early stages of spring training in Arizona.

Suwinski, 27, brings left-handed power and major league experience to a Dodgers club already built to contend. The move places him on the 40-man roster without costing Los Angeles any prospects, making it a low-risk addition with potential upside. For an organization that consistently maximizes roster flexibility, the claim fits a familiar blueprint.

FanSided's Robert Murray first reported the move on X (formerly known as Twitter) as the news of the acquisition surfaced on Saturday.

“Sources: The Dodgers have claimed Jack Suwinski off waivers from the Pirates.”

Murray’s report confirmed that Los Angeles moved quickly after the Pirates designated Suwinski for assignment to clear roster space for Marcell Ozuna. The decision created an opening the Dodgers capitalized on, adding outfield depth at minimal cost.

Suwinski’s profile offers intrigue. He launched 26 home runs in 2023, flashing the kind of power that can change games in a single swing. While his overall production dipped over the past two seasons, the Dodgers have developed a reputation for identifying underlying tools and helping players rediscover their value.

The waiver claim aligns with that philosophy. Los Angeles gains controllable outfield depth and another left-handed bat capable of providing pop off the bench or in a platoon role. If Suwinski regains his earlier form, the Dodgers add another dangerous piece to an already formidable lineup. If not, the financial commitment remains minimal.

In a competitive National League landscape, incremental upgrades like this can quietly strengthen a roster over the long season.

For the Dodgers, depth often proves decisive over 162 games. Adding Suwinski carries little risk but presents real upside as spring training unfolds and roster roles begin to take shape.