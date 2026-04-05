Now that Konnor Griffin is at the major league level, the Pittsburgh Pirates are expecting him to deliver plenty of memorable moments. On Sunday, he showed fans what he could do on defense.

Griffin is poised to be the Pirates' starting shortstop for the foreseeable future, with a nine-year contract extension reportedly being finalized. Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles gave him an opportunity to show why he deserves the position.

KONNOR GRIFFIN WHAT A PLAY 🍿 The No. 1 prospect is showing out! pic.twitter.com/V69H5mGYjq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2026

The infielder has yet to see his bat truly take off at the major league level yet, as he entered Sunday's game hitting .167 with an RBI. But based on his results at the minor league level, and the Pirates' clear faith in his abilities, it shouldn't be long before Griffin makes his MLB presence felt.

Over his 127 games at the minor league level, Griffin hit .336 with 21 home runs, 95 RBIs and 68 stolen bases. He also recorded a .981 field percentage at shortstop. Entering the season as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, via MLB Pipeline, Pittsburgh knows the sky is the limit when it comes to Griffin.

In their current state, it's hard to attract big name free agents to the Pirates. Developing prospects like Griffin is how Pittsburgh plans on being competitive. Perhaps if players like Griffin and Paul Skenes get the Pirates back into contention, the free agents will come.

For now though, Pittsburgh is focused on Griffin's arrival to MLB. All eyes will be on him as he gets acclimated into the league. While his bat is playing a bit of catch up, Griffin's glove looks major league ready.