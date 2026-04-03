The Pittsburgh Pirates have started the season off well, but they probably believe they can take things to another level. That's why they recently made the move of calling up Konnor Griffin, the No. 1 prospect in baseball. With the move, he makes history that hasn't been seen since 1998, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Pittsburgh Pirates officially promote Konnor Griffin and designate IF Emmanuel Valdez for assignment. Griffin, who will wear No. 6, becomes the first teenager to make his debut with the Pirates since Aramis Ramirez on May 26, 1998. His new contract becomes official this weekend,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After a solid season in the minor leagues last season, there's no surprise that the Pirates made the move. In 50 games in A ball, 51 games in High-A, and 21 games in AA, he had 21 homers, 94 runs, and posted a .942 OPS.

He didn't make the roster in spring training, but after a few games in Triple-A, the Pirates felt that it was time for him to come over to the big leagues.

Even before making his debut, the Pirates made sure to sign him to a nine-year, $140 million deal. That shows how much belief the Pirates have in him, and the hope is that he can make an impact when he steps out on the field.

The best thing to do is not to put a lot of pressure on him, but that might be something he thrives off. As the season continues, it will be interesting to see how he performs night in and night out.