Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin is set to make his long awaited MLB debut on Friday. The 19-year-old phenom has thought plenty about this moment.

Griffin's arrival is set to add a major spark to Pittsburgh's lineup. The shortstop understands clearly what his role is, help the Pirates win, via the MLB Network.

“This team is loaded. I get to come in here and just be a piece of this puzzle,” Griffin said. “There are a lot of guys on this roster that are doing great things already. I'm thankful to join the group, try to contribute myself. These guys are warriors, they're ready to win games and I'm ready to do the same thing.”

The expectations on Griffin's shoulders will be immense, as he is ranked as the top prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. But he isn't planning on changing anything about his game.

“Just be me. Go out there and try to win every pitch,” Griffin said. “It's the same game I was playing in the minor leagues. I'm just going to be competing, playing as hard as I can. That hasn't changed and it never will. As long as I can keep that same mentality, my skills will take over.”

"These guys are warriors and they're ready to win games and I'm ready to do the same thing." Konnor Griffin talks to the media ahead of his highly-anticipated MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/3JFRoeyWK7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 3, 2026

Over his five games with Triple-A in 2026, the shortstop hit .438 with an RBI and three stolen bases. In his 127 games total at the minor league level, Griffin has hit .336 with 21 home runs, 95 RBIs and 68 stolen bases.

Alongside calling him up to the major leagues, the Pirates are preparing to give Griffin a $140 million contract extension. If it is announced before his MLB debut, it'll be the largest ever in the league history. Regardless, it is a massive investment by the Pirates and shows exactly how they feel about the top prospect.

On Friday, Griffin will have his first opportunity to prove his worth at the MLB level.