The Detroit Lions improved their playoff odds on Thursday night. Detroit defeated Dallas 44-30 on Thursday Night Football in a game that had huge playoff ramifications for both teams. Unfortunately, the big win also came with a potentially devastating defensive injury for the Lions.

Lions safety Brian Branch is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury against the Cowboys, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Detroit's star safety suffered the injury. late in the fourth quarter after attempting an interception in the end zone. He landed awkwardly and immediately started grasping at his leg. Branch was carted to the locker room shortly afterwards.

Branch will undergo further testing on Friday morning to determine the severity of his injury.

Losing Branch would be a huge blow for a Lions team that needs all the help they can get to make the playoffs. And the team's depth at safety is already compromised.

Kerby Joseph has been out of the lineup with a knee injury. There is a chance that he could return during the 2025 season, but Detroit's can't risk hoping that will happen. They need to have a contingency plan.

Meanwhile, backup safety Thomas Harper went down with an injury during the first quarter vs. Dallas.

Article Continues Below

If Branch and Harper miss time, that will make Daniel Thomas Detroit's only healthy safety. Although cornerback Avonte Maddox has plenty of experience at safety and could help fill the gap.

Either way, Lions fans will be waiting with bated breath for an update on Branch.

But the positive news is that Detroit improved to 8-5 on the season after beating Dallas on Thursday night. Their playoff odds are up to 44% according to The Athletic's NFL playoff simulator. And those odds could improve again this weekend after Chicago and Green Bay play each other.

The Lions still have a long road ahead if they want to make the playoffs. But their destiny is still in their own hands if they keep winning games.

Next up for the Lions is an important Week 15 matchup against the Rams.