Team USA defeated the Dominican Republic 2-1 in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic to advance to the championship game. With the team preparing to take on Venezuela on Tuesday, March 17, San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen weighs in on Mason Miller's potential availability for the contest.

While talking with media members, Stammen claims the 27-year-old closer was feeling good on Monday after his appearance on the mound the day before. While the Padres technically have final say about Miller's playing time, Stammen recognizes that Team USA is competing for a championship. We likely won't know Miller's status until late in the game on Tuesday night.

“Yeah, potentially,” said Stammen about Miller playing in the WBC Championship. “[Team USA] is the one managing the game. [The Padres] have a say in that decision, but ultimately they're trying to win a championship. We're all in that decision together… We'll see what happens.”

Craig Stammen discussed his conversations with Mason Miller regarding his availability for tonight's WBC Championship Game against Venezuela: pic.twitter.com/AgeGOfkfxI — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 17, 2026

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Miller has been clutch for Team USA throughout the World Baseball Classic. He stepped onto the mound during Sunday's game against the Dominican Republic to help close out the win, finishing with two strikeouts while not allowing a single hit, walk, or earned run in one inning of work.

However, despite how clutch he has been lately, there seems to be a chance the one-time All-Star doesn't play on Tuesday. Mainly, since Opening Day is around the corner, the Padres would likely prefer having Miller ready to go by the start of the regular season. But it does sound like Stammen is open to the idea of his star closer helping Team USA clinch a WBC title if they need him.

Mason Miller has played in four games for Team USA in the WBC. He owns a 0.00 ERA and 0.50 WHIP while recording 10 strikeouts and two saves. He appears to be in midseason form, which is great news for the Padres.