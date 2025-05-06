May 6, 2025 at 10:15 AM ET

Before San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis jr. reached a career milestone, he battled through an injury. Then he laughed off an ejection that “got boys hyped” versus the New York Yankees.

Tatis’ antics came before the Padres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Yankees on Monday night.

With two runners on base, Tatis battled four straight changeups from Yankees pitcher Devin Williams. But Tatis took a low pitch for a strike and then sruck out on a swing at an even lower pitch. He had a conversation with the umpire and got ejected. Tatis said the ejection was his first since he was 18 years old.

Padres OF Fernando Tatis Jr. happy with outcome

Tatis said he liked the way his teammates responded.

“Ah, what did I say? I forgot,” Tatis said, laughing. “I'm just happy I got the boys hyped. “I'd just been complaining all game. It was a rough night. After the strikeout, I just let him know what I thought.”

Manny Machado hit an RBI single, and Xander Bogaerts followed with a two-run single that turned out to be the game-winner.

Tatis wasn’t the only one who missed the end of the game. His manager, Mike Shildt, also got in the mix.

“Shilty came down the tunnel, and he was still chirping,” said Bogaerts. “I think he was ready to fight.”

Shildt threw his lineup card and a pen and flung his glasses.

“My glasses made it,” Shildt said. “I did have my head about me to make sure. (And) I got some — a lot of BPs on my shoulders — not as operable as I'd like but it came into play, and I made sure it stayed in the grass. I didn't want them scratched. I like these glasses a lot.

“Tati had some pitches that [he] didn't agree with — I didn't agree with earlier and made my comments from the dugout known, which I don't do a ton. Did it. Walks away, hand over his mouth, and next thing you know he's ejected walking away with his back turned for his first major-league ejection.”

Shildt has a little more experience, getting tossed for the 15th time in six seasons as a big-league boss.

The Padres improved to 23-11 and stayed on the heels of the Dodgers (24-11) in the tough National League West. They also improved their road record to 9-7.