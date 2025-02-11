The San Diego Padres have had a relatively quiet offseason transaction-wise, as their lawsuit on the ownership side is taking up most of the attention, but it has been known that both Dylan Cease and Michael King are on the trade block. A signing of someone like Nick Pivetta could result in the Padres trading Cease or King, and it seems like Cease is more likely to be moved.

“Getting Pivetta, for example, could free up the Padres to move either Dylan Cease or Michael King, both right-handers set to hit free agency after this season. (King is far less likely to be dealt, according to sources.)” Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. “San Diego also has listened to offers for closer Robert Suarez, an understandable tack considering the Padres' bullpen depth — Jason Adam could step in to close — as well as Suarez's ability to opt out of the final two years of his contract next winter.”

The Padres acquired King last season in the trade that sent Juan Soto to the New York Yankees. King, who spent most of his time as a relief pitcher prior to 2024, emerged as one of the better starters in MLB in 2024. He is set to be a free agent after the 2025 season, so the Padres might lose him next offseason, but he should still be a big part of a team that is trying to win now in 2025, assuming he is not traded.

Cease is scheduled to be a free agent as well next offseason, and while he is a quality pitcher, King's upside is higher. Understandably, Cease is the one who is more likely to be moved.

It will be interesting to see if the Padres are able to move salaries to bring in new players before Opening Day. On paper, they are a very good team. Still, they could use a boost to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.