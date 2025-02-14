After signing Nick Pivetta, the San Diego Padres relayed to interested teams that Dylan Cease is no longer available for trade. Still, General Manager AJ Preller is always looking for the best opportunity to make a deal.

Closer Robert Suarez is now considered the most likely Padre to be dealt, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic. A trade would clear Suarez's $10 million salary off the books.

By taking Cease – and Michael King – off of the trade block, the Padres are seemingly going all-in for a playoff berth. Having a lights out closer like Suarez would usually help the cause. But San Diego is still tinkering with their roster and figuring out the best configuration. Getting an extra $10 million to spend would allow for the Padres to be a bit more flexible heading into spring training.

A trade would also bring back some prospect capital to San Diego. While Suarez has an opt out after the 2026 season, he is under team control through 2028. Theoretically, any acquiring team could instill Suarez as their closer for years to come. And if he keeps pitching how he has been, that's an intriguing option across MLB.

The right-hander earned his first All-Star appearance after pitching to a 2.77 ERA and a 59/16 K/BB ratio over a career-high 65 games. Suarez also set a new career-high for saves with 36, which ranked fourth in the league.

Prior to 2024, Robert Suarez only had one save to his name. However, he has proven he can be a premier ninth inning stopper at the major league level. The only other player on the Padres who got more than two saves in 2024 is no longer with the team. In fact, Tanner Scott is with the enemy Los Angeles Dodgers.

In that regard, trading Suarez may sting from an internal perspective. They would need to find a new closer in a hurry. But with $10 million in savings, there should be someone available in free agency. It seems unlikely San Diego would put this plan in place without having another closing option in mind.

But things have changed in a hurry for the Padres. At one point looking like sellers, now, San Diego wants to compete. The only question is if Suarez returns for another shot at glory in 2025.