The San Diego Padres have bolstered their starting rotation by signing veteran right-hander Nick Pivetta to a four-year, $55 million contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, is heavily backloaded and includes opt-out clauses after the second and third seasons.

“BREAKING: Right-hander Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a four-year, $55 million contract that includes a pair of opt-outs, pending physical, sources tell ESPN.” via Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

Pivetta will receive a $3 million signing bonus and a modest $1 million salary for 2025, allowing the Padres to maintain payroll flexibility. His contract then escalates to $19 million in 2026, $14 million in 2027, and $18 million in 2028. The structure accommodates a Padres team looking to manage costs after already increasing their payroll by roughly $30 million from last year’s Opening Day figure.

This is a developing story.