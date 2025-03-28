The San Diego Padres earned a 7-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day, starting the 2025 campaign on a solid note. There was one part of the game that impressed star third baseman Manny Machado.

A double steal helped pave the way for the Padres. Machado gave his thoughts on the play.

“Just taking advantage,” Machado said. “We know that we're an aggressive team, we know that we can pick our spots and choose. With a lefty on, the third baseman is playing off the bag, it's a tough throw for the catcher. It's a tough catch as well for the third baseman on the run.

“We came out with a victory in front of our home crowd. It was electric out there like never before. To come away with a victory in front of them, it's always awesome to start off the year.”

Machado went 2-of-3 with three runs and one RBI. The star third baseman is looking to have his best season yet in 2025 and he got the year started on the right foot.

Padres' Kyle Hart ready for return

San Diego Padres pitcher Kyle Hart is excited to be back in the MLB.

“I’m going to just try to be in the here and now,” Hart said via the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Not to be cliché, but I’m just super excited to watch Michael King pitch and watch our guys go to work. Obviously, I’m going to take that all in. I’m going to try to take every second of that in, and then when I get out there, I’m going to be hyper-focused on doing my job to help us win a ballgame.”

Hart has had some difficult times since his last stint in the MLB, and he is looking to take nothing for granted as a result.

“There were some emotions for sure from my end,” Hart said. “I’ve been in some dark places in this game. Been in some really good places too, but, seems like lately it’s been a little more down than up at times. I’m excluding last year, obviously. But this is a privilege. I think last year, the biggest thing I learned was never taking anything in this game for granted. Certainly making my first opening day, I’m going to treat it like it’s going to be everything.”

It is not clear what game Hart will be on the mound for just yet, but he is expected to toe the rubber in the coming days.