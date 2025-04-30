The San Diego Padres are set to take on the San Francisco Giants in the first contest of a two-game series on Tuesday. Just in the nick of time, San Diego is receiving two key players back in the lineup for this clash.

Infielder Luis Arraez and outfielder Jason Heyward are both returning from the injury list, the Padres announced. As a result, infielder Yuli Gurrie was designated for assignment while infielder Mason McCoy was placed on the 10-day IL to make room on the roster.

“We have reinstated INF Luis Arraez from the 7-day IL and OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day IL, designated INF Yuli Gurriel for assignment, and placed INF Mason McCoy on the 10-day IL with a left finger sprain (retro to 4/28).”

Reports indicate that Arraez and Heyward are immediately being placed into Tuesday's lineup, according to team beat reporter Kevin Acee. Arraez will be batting second in the lineup while Heyward will bat eighth.

Padres vs. Giants

As expected, Luis Arraez and Jason Heyward are back. pic.twitter.com/zjHDgTRuqO — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) April 29, 2025

Arraez, who is 28 years of age, was having a solid campaign until the injury. He'll hope to get back on pace as soon as possible in his first game back against the Giants. The Padres' infielder, who will be playing first base on Tuesday night, owns a .287 batting average and .330 OBP while hitting three home runs and seven RBIs through 87 at-bats.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old outfielder got off to a slow start before falling to injury. Heyward hopes to turn things around now that he's back in the lineup. Through 42 at-bats, he's recorded a .190 batting average along with a .255 OBP, all while hitting one home run and six RBIs.

The Padres are off to a hot start to begin the season as they own a 17-11 record entering Tuesday's contest. They're 1.5 games behind both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in the NL West. So, this two-game series against San Francisco gives San Diego a chance to retake control of the division.