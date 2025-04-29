ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants travel down the coast to take on the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Padres Projected Starters

Logan Webb vs. Nick Pivetta

Logan Webb (3-1) with a 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 36.1 innings pitched, 10 walks, 44 strikeouts, .227 oBA

Last Start: vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Win, 6,1 innings pitched, 6 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

Away Splits: 4 starts, 3.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 23.0 innings pitched, 7 walks, 28 strikeouts, .235 oBA

Nick Pivetta (4-1) with a 1.20 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 30.0 innings pitched, 7 walks, 30 strikeouts, .255 oBA

Last Start: at Detroit Tigers: Win, 7.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

Home Splits: 3 starts, 0.45 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, 20.0 innings pitched, 2 walks, 20 strikeouts, .125 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -126

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Giants vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Padres.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres have lost their last four games heading into this one. In those four games, San Diego has been awful at the plate. They have scored a total of three runs, and they were shut out twice. Additionally, the Padres are batting just .148 in those games. They are struggling to get anything going at the plate recently, and the Giants should be able to take advantage of this.

The main reason the Giants should be able to take advantage of the Padres' lack of hitting is because Logan Webb is on the mound. Webb is a legitimate Cy Young contender. He has an ERA under 2.00 this year, and he is eating plenty of innings. The right-hander is on pace to break a few personal records if he stays healthy. If he can have another good start, the Giants will upset their division rivals.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego is on a four-game losing streak. The Padres can snap that losing streak Tuesday night, though. They are handing the ball to Nick Pivetta, and he is one of the better pitchers on the team. The right-hander is having just as good a season as Webb. Pivetta has an ERA just over 1.00, and he barely allows any hits. The Giants are not the best offensive team, so the Padres should be able to have another good series on the mound.

San Diego is usually a much better offensive team than they have showed lately. The Padres are fourth in the MLB in batting average, and they have the fewest strikeouts. Along with that, San Diego They are going to get plenty of chances to make contact off Logan Webb. The problem for San Diego will be keeping the ball off the ground. If they can barrel some pitches into the air, the Padres will be able to win this game at home.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

This is an excellent pitching matchup. Logan Webb is the pitcher I trust the most to keep it going for his team. Along with that, the Giants are playing much better baseball than the Padres in the last week. If they can just play their game, San Francisco should be able win this game on the road.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-126)