The San Diego Padres hope to return to the postseason in 2026. San Diego is reportedly looking at adding some pitching, ahead of the upcoming campaign. One of the reasons is because the Padres don't know if starting pitcher Yu Darvish is coming back, or retiring.

Padres general manager AJ Preller addressed Darvish's future when speaking with reporters on Saturday.

“We're working through the process with him. I've had a lot of conversations with Yu throughout the offseason. I think he's been super clear with what's important to him,” Preller said, per 97.3 The Fan. “…He's been clear from the beginning that he's not going to do something his heart isn't in to.”

AJ Preller shared the latest update on Yu Darvish's status: pic.twitter.com/hRQWaPmyBj — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) January 31, 2026

The Padres continue conversations with Darvish to see if he wants to come back. Nothing is set as of now, but there have been conflicting reports regarding Darvish's future.

“We'll continue to work through it, continue to hopefully have a little more clarity here as we go through the next couple weeks,” Preller added.

Darvish finished the 2025 season with San Diego, posting a 5.38 ERA. San Diego made the MLB Playoffs but lost to the Chicago Cubs.

Padres are trying to figure out their rotation for 2026

San Diego lost free agent hurler Dylan Cease this offseason. Cease came to terms on a huge contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Padres were able however to re-sign hurler Michael King to a new contract.

The Padres have been in talks with other free agents to add some extra punch to the rotation. The Padres have been linked to Framber Valdez, who is still looking for a home in 2026. There are plenty of other strong arms still available too in free agency, like Zac Gallen.

San Diego relied on their excellent pitching to help the club win 90 regular season games in 2025. The club finished second in the National League West, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers. L.A. went on to win the World Series, for the second consecutive season.

The Padres start Spring Training games later in February. The club will soon know if Darvish plans to return.