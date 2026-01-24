As there was a report from Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune that San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish would retire from the game of baseball, it would quickly be disputed by his agent, Joel Wolf, that a “final decision” hasn't been made. While the Padres star in Darvish underwent UCL surgery after the season ended, there had been a discussion about his possible retirement.

The pitcher set the record straight by taking to social media to clarify where he stands regarding his playing status. He would mention the original report and say that while he is “leaning towards voiding the contract,” there are still talks with San Diego that need to happen, continuing that he is not announcing his retirement.

“You may have seen an article, and although I am leaning towards voiding the contract, there’s still a lot that has to be talked over with the Padres, so the finer details are yet to be decided,” Darvish wrote on X, formerly Twitter, which has been translated. “Also, I will not be announcing my retirement yet. Right now, I am fully focused on my rehab for my elbow, and if I get to a point where I can throw again, I will start from scratch again to compete. If once I get to that point, I feel I can’t do that, I will announce my retirement.”

Yu Darvish's future with the Padres is up in the air

With the question of the Padres' star pitching again in 2026, that is still in the air, as Darvish spoke before about not knowing exactly what his future looks like. The 39-year-old had dealt with other injuries in the past, and with this latest one that would have him miss the 2026 season, his focus has been on “getting right” rather than “coming back.”

“I did seriously consider potentially not coming back — with the injury, as well as with my performance the last couple years not being up to standard,” Darvis said, via Acee.

At any rate, it remains to be seen what Darvish's decision is regarding his retirement.