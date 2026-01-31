The San Diego Padres are looking to return to the postseason in 2026. San Diego is trying to offset the loss of starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who left the team in free agency. Another free agent hurler, Framber Valdez, is being mentioned as a possible fit for the Padres.

There's a snag though that could be too much for San Diego to overcome.

“The top of San Diego’s rotation is righty-heavy, making Valdez a good fit for the Padres. Whether San Diego can afford Valdez is another matter, though few executives are as creative as A.J. Preller, who could move another salary — Pivetta or Jake Cronenworth, perhaps? — if he is intent on adding Valdez,” Mark Feinsand wrote for MLB.com. “Yu Darvish is contemplating retirement, which could open up some payroll for the Padres if he walks away from the remainder of his contract.”

The Padres made the MLB Playoffs in 2025, after finishing the season with a 90-72 record. San Diego was second in the National League West, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The club was then booted from the postseason by the Chicago Cubs in a Wild Card series.

Framber Valdez is still looking for a team

Article Continues Below

Valdez played the 2025 season with the Houston Astros. With Houston, he was looked upon to produce in a lot of innings through the season.

“Valdez has a track record as a workhorse, so even though he faded down the stretch last season, he still managed to top the 190-innings mark for the third time in four seasons, posting a 3.66 ERA over 31 starts,” Feinsand added.

The hurler is arguably the best starting pitcher still on the free agent market. There are several teams this offseason who have been linked to Valdez. Feinsand thinks some other options include the New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays.

“The 32-year-old has been reportedly seeking a deal of at least five years, though as we’ve seen with other free agents including (Michael) King, Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette, he could pivot and look for a shorter-term contract with a higher average annual value and opt-out clauses,” Feinsand wrote.

San Diego already kept one strong arm this offseason by re-signing Michael King. Time will tell if the club can add Valdez, which would surely add depth to that rotation.