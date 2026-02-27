The Vancouver Canucks (18-33-7) are almost certain to be a team that will be a sure-fire seller at the NHL's trade deadline. One of the top targets that multiple teams are likely to look at include defenseman Tyler Myers. He has size, strength and experience, and that makes him a very attractive players to any team that is looking for a blue liner who can be a stopper in his own zone.

The idea of losing the 6-8, 230-pound Myers is tough on his Vancouver teammates. While Myers has never been a superstar at any point in his 17-year career, he has been a dependable player who can play a physical game.

Myers has played for the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Canucks. He has never been a huge offensive threat, but he has played 1,123 games in his career and he has scored as many as 9 goals and 36 points in a season.

Article Continues Below

Brock Boeser, one of the Canucks' most impressive offensive players, does not want to see Myers play for any other team, but he understands that he is going to be an attractive defenseman for a number of teams.

He’s such a big voice in the room,” Boeser said in an interview with Iain MacIntyre Sportsnet. “He’s a big leader and losing him will suck. He’s such a good guy, a great guy for the young guys and everyone around the rink. Personally, I think he deserves the chance to go win a Cup and just hope he chooses the right team.”

Myers can certainly play a role for a team that needs a defensive stopper who can block shots.