The NFLPA report cards were initially going to be withheld from the public. Instead, the grades were leaked online, and now everybody has access to them. In the report cards, it appears New York Giants players gave Joe Schoen the lowest grade for all 32 general managers in the league.

Schoen was given a “D+” in the leaked NFLPA report cards, according to Kayln Kahler of ESPN. He is easily at the bottom of the list, as the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals were the next lowest graded general managers with “C” grades.

“NFL GM grades from the NFLPA report cards, via Kayln Kahler.

Panthers: A

Broncos: A

Colts: A

Rams: A

Vikings: A

Seahawks: A

Commanders: A

Raiders: A-

Ravens: A-

Bills: A-

Bears: A-

Lions: A-

Texans: A-

Jaguars: A-

Dolphins: A-

Jets: A-

49ers: A-

Buccaneers: A-

Falcons: B+

Packers: B+

Chiefs: B+

Chargers: B+

Patriots: B+

Titans: B+

Cardinals: B

Cowboys: B

Saints: B

Eagles: B

Steelers: C+

Browns: C

Bengals: C

Giants: D+”

When the Giants made the decision to fire Brian Daboll as head coach, many analysts and sports fans found it odd that New York retained Joe Schoen as general manager. Regardless, he remains in charge of building the roster and is working side-by-side with new head coach Jim Harbaugh from the front office.

The General Manager and Defensive Coordinator categories were tied for the third-lowest grades from Giants players. The Locker Room was given a “D” grade while Home Game Field was given an “F-.” Nutritionist/Dietician was the highest-graded category with an “A-.”

“Treatment of Families: B-

Home Game Field: F-

Food/Dining Area: B+

Nutritionist/Dietician: A-

Locker Room: D

Training Room: B-

Training Staff: B+

Weight Room: B

Strength Coaches: B+

Position Coaches: B

Offensive Coordinator: C+

Defensive Coordinator: D+

Special Teams Coordinator: B+

Team Travel: C

Head Coach: C

General Manager: D+

Team Ownership: B”