The San Diego Padres are back on track, thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr. The star outfielder delivered for the Friars Tuesday night, as he smashed a two-run walk-off home run to give San Diego a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at home at Petco Park.

On a 2-2 count and with a runner on first base, Tatis swung on a 90 MPH cutter by Angels reliever Kenley Jansen and took the ball deep for 430 feet to send himself and catcher Elias Diaz to home plate. Diaz had earlier drawn a walk from Jansen to start the bottom of the ninth inning, setting up what was about to be a heroic at-bat by Tatis.

Tatis' home run sent the entire park into a frenzy, as his teammates celebrated with him at the plate.

The 26-year-old Tatis went 2-for-3 and two walks and two runs in the contest, with his home run capping what was a big night for him at the plate. San Diego reliever Jason Adam bagged the pitching win while Jansen absorbed a loss. Dylan Cease, who is coming off a solid outing, started on the mound for San Diego, tossing 6.2 innings of two-run ball while racking up 10 total strikeouts.

Tatis is on a fantastic stretch at the moment, as he has hit .292/.393/.667  with three home runs and seven RBIs, plus four walks and 10 runs scored in his last six games and through 24 at-bats.  As for the Padres, they snapped a two-game losing skid while improving to 26-15 in the standings. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing to the Athletics on the same night, the Padres are now just half a game behind the reigning World Series champions for the top spot in the National League West division table.

The Padres will look to win the three-game series outright versus the Angels this Wednesday, with San Diego expected to send Randy Vasquez to the mound.