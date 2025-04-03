The San Diego Padres have come out of the gates firing, as they continued their hot streak and extended their season-starting winning streak to seven with a 5-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The first seven games have gone exactly according to plan for a Padres team raring to redeem itself from the sting of their NLDS defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. couldn't be more pleased with how well his team is playing.

Following the Padres' sweep of the Guardians to remain unbeaten thus far in 2025, Tatis praised his team for the excellent baseball they've been playing.

“It’s just been great baseball all the way around,” Tatis said, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

It's the first time in franchise history that the team began the season unbeaten through seven games, although the Dodgers, being the ever-present thorn in their side, have managed to match them stride for stride, going undefeated as well in their first eight contests. This is only the fifth time in the history of MLB where two teams have begun the season without a loss through at least seven games, and this is shaping up to be another bloodbath between two NL West powerhouses.

Tatis was very productive in the Padres' 5-2 win over the Guardians. He had two hits in four at-bats and he ended up scoring one of his team's runs. This was a continuation of what a strong 2025 season the Padres right fielder has been having, as he entered the night with an elite slash line of .409/.481/.591 in his continued quest to redeem himself from a few down years to begin the 2020s.

The Padres will now look to continue their winning ways on Friday when they head on the road for the first time this season to face the Chicago Cubs.

Padres and Dodgers dominate proceedings to start 2025

It's only fitting that the Padres' 7-0 start is being matched by the Dodgers; after all, these are two sworn rivals that have bumped into each other in the playoffs. And for San Diego, this is a promising sign that they have kept in stride with their powerhouse division rival even though Los Angeles never seems to run out of resources.

It won't be until mid-June, however, that the Padres and Dodgers face for the first time this season. But once they do, expect there to be plenty of fireworks, considering how much talent there is on both teams.