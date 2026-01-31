San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is probably going to be a Hall of Famer someday. He is a seven-time All-Star who has been consistently one of the better players in the sport throughout his career. At 33 years old, Machado is still playing at a high level, yet he has become one of the more underappreciated stars in baseball.

There was a time when Machado certainly was not underappreciated. He became a true superstar with the Baltimore Orioles early in his career. It seemed like every season Machado was a Gold Glove candidate while also hitting 30 or more home runs.

In 2018, Machado was the talk of the baseball world as he was mentioned in trade rumors. The Orioles ended up trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Machado only spent 66 games with LA before entering free agency and signing with the Padres — where he has played ever since.

Early in his Padres career, Machado continued to receive plenty of attention. In recent seasons, though, Machado has been less discussed in the best players in the sport conversation. Most people around the MLB world still acknowledge that he's a good player, but he has become underappreciated.

Manny Machado is still a superstar with Padres

In 2025, Machado earned the seventh All-Star selection of his career and finished 16th in MVP voting. His 4.1 WAR was his highest mark since 2022. Perhaps it is because he plays in the same division as the Dodgers — who feature a juggernaut roster — but Machado did not receive much attention outside of San Diego despite his strong performance.

He quietly slashed .275/.335/.460 across 159 games played. Machado added 27 home runs, 33 doubles, 95 RBI and 14 stolen bases. The Padres star remained consistent.

Machado is a two-time Gold Glove winner as well. His defense was up and down in 2025, but he still features a strong throwing arm. At this point in his career, though, Machado's primary strength is his offense.

Machado ranked in the 93rd percentile in average exit velocity in 2025. He was also in the 92nd percentile for hard-hit percentage.

Why has Machado become underappreciated?

Fans in San Diego appreciate Machado. From a national media standpoint, the third baseman has not received as much attention in recent years.

Part of the reason is surely because he is not producing record-breaking numbers. Players such as Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are seemingly breaking all kinds of records on a consistent basis. Judge and Ohtani also happen to be the faces of two of the biggest market franchises in all of sports.

Winning the big awards helps as well. As a result, Tarik Skubal has become well known among fans, as he has won back-to-back Cy Young awards. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes is a former No. 1 overall pick and an absolute phenom on the mound.

Machado has never won an MVP. He has yet to win a World Series. In fact, he has yet to appear in the Fall Classic.

And what he is accomplishing on the field is not new. Padres fans will agree that watching Machado play the game of baseball is still fun. He loves the sport and entertains fans with many dazzling plays at third base. Machado also has one of the best right-handed swings in MLB.

However, fatigue from fans may be part of the reason for Machado becoming underappreciated. He is not the new up-and-coming star. Fans know what to expect from Machado.

Nevertheless, his consistency should not be overlooked. He is establishing himself as a future Hall of Famer as mentioned. Winning a World Series obviously would not hurt his case. A Fall Classic would also help Manny Machado become more appreciated once again.