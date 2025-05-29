Sports can bring out the best and worst in those who play them. San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. used both after his ejection from a game against the New York Yankees earlier this month. It helped get his teammates motivated to come from behind and win 4-3.

Fast forward to Tuesday, Tatis demonstrated the best in sports, per Jason Foster of MLB.com. Miami Marlins second baseman Ronny Simon had a dismal performance in which he made three errors in three innings.

In the fourth inning, he was pulled from the game and seen wiping away tears. The Padres came from behind to win 8-6.

After the game, Simon received messages of support from his teammates who visited his hotel room. He also received text messages from Marlins Gold Glove-winning second baseman Luis Castillo as well as Padres players including Tatis, Luis Arraez, and Manny Machado.

Tatis offered his take by acknowledging that baseball happens to everyone, including the best of them.

“It happens. It’s baseball,” he said during the post-game press conference. “Everyone who's won a Gold Glove or Platinum Glove has had one of those nights. I definitely know he's a great player.”

Simon is in his rookie season with the Marlins. Tatis is having a solid season that includes being named NL Player of the Week back in late April.

Article Continues Below

The Padres are currently two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West at 31-23. For Tatis, his joining his teammates in expressing solidarity with an opponent is in keeping with his character.

Fernando Tatis Jr. brings positive energy to the Padres .

Tatis is a bundle of energy every time he steps onto the field. The Padres value him for his wired-up personality, aggressive baserunning, and hitting for power.

All in all, he is just a positive guy who relishes in the game, and his teammates take a liking to him. In addition, he is a fan favorite in San Diego.

It only makes sense that he would bring those positive vibes to a rookie, even if that rookie is on the other team.