The San Diego Padres were all smiles as the celebrations went on, following a win Monday over the Milwaukee Brewers. San Diego got a walk-off win after new player Freddy Fermin singled in the 11th inning. After the win, Fermin made a bold declaration as the Padres secured a playoff spot.

“I believe with this staff we have, we are going to the World Series,” Fermin said, per the Associated Press. “It is very special, this moment. I don't have words for this moment. Very special. First step, we've got to keep rolling this.”

Fermin and his teammate Manny Machado celebrated with tequila in the clubhouse. Machado got all the teammates involved, including Fernando Tatis who wasn't even there. Machado used FaceTime to celebrate with the sick Tatis.

Machado isn't making a World Series declaration, but he is optimistic about his club.

“Everything is different. But we've got heart,” Machado said. “Everybody wants it. It's always a challenge. Baseball's a challenge. It's hard.”

The Padres are second in the National League West, with an outside chance to win the division.

Padres are clicking at the right time

Article Continues Below

San Diego has made the postseason several times now in the last decade. The Padres though haven't been able to make a World Series. Padres fans hope that this year, things are different.

“What this group has done this year, and even last year, to put this into place, and for us to go to the postseason two years in a row for the first time since 2005-06, is truly special,” Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth said.

The Padres hope to get Tatis back as soon as possible. San Diego has just five games left in the regular season, before the postseason. The club could end up playing the Chicago Cubs in a Wild Card series if the current National League standings hold, the Associated Press reported.

San Diego has six wins in their last 10 games. The Padres play the Brewers again on Tuesday night.