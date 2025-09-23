The San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot in the National League this season. San Diego accomplished that feat following a 5-4 victory Monday over the Milwaukee Brewers. Padres star Manny Machado celebrated in the clubhouse afterward, and got all his teammates in on the celebration.

Machado used FaceTime to get Fernando Tatis on the phone and involved in the party. Tatis is sick and was not in the clubhouse with the Padres at the time.

Manny Machado had Fernando Tatis Jr. on FaceTime inside the Padres clubhouse celebration! 🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/rkfdB5OwKh — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Beer was involved in the festivities. Machado poured it over himself, and some of his teammates. Video went viral of the team's celebration following their big win over a hot Milwaukee team.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is under the weather and was away from the clubhouse while the Padres celebrated their postseason-clinching win. 🍾 The All-Star outfielder did get to enjoy the festivities from home though… 😎🤳 pic.twitter.com/Ys9rRpHqwB — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 23, 2025

The Padres got their win over Milwaukee through a walk-off hit in the 11th inning.

“Everything is different. But we've got heart,” Machado said afterward about his team, per the Associated Press. “Everybody wants it. It's always a challenge. Baseball's a challenge. It's hard.”

The winning hit in the Padres-Brewers game came from one of San Diego's newest players. Freddy Fermin was acquired at the July 31 trade deadline from the Kansas City Royals.

“I believe with this staff we have, we are going to the World Series,” Fermin said. “It is very special, this moment. I don't have words for this moment. Very special. First step, we've got to keep rolling this.”

The Padres are 86-71 on the season. San Diego is second in the National League West, as they trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by two and a half games. There's still time for the Padres to slide into first, but the club needs help from L.A.

Padres have had a fantastic season so far

San Diego has used a balance of great pitching and hitting to earn their postseason berth. The Padres are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Machado is having a great season for the club. He is hitting .274 this season, with 26 home runs. He has also batted in 93 runs for his team. Machado is seen as a leader in the team's clubhouse.

Tatis gives the offense even more firepower. The slugger has 23 home runs this campaign for San Diego. Tatis is hitting at a .267 batting average, and has posted 66 RBIs. He has more runs batted in than he posted in 2024, when he drove in 49 runs.

The Padres and Brewers play again on Tuesday night.