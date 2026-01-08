The Detroit Lions are currently in the midst of the 2026 offseason, looking to regroup after having missed the playoffs altogether this past campaign. The Lions certainly missed former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson this season, as Dan Campbell's attempt to take over the offensive playbook midway through the year did not yield great results.

On Thursday morning, the Miami Dolphins made headlines by firing head coach Mike McDaniel, who is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the NFL today, and by the afternoon, the Lions were already making inroads on trying to bring McDaniel onboard their staff.

“The #Lions have reached out to former #Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel about their vacant offensive coordinator position, sources say. McDaniel is a top candidate for any open OC job,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Although the Dolphins fell off severely over the last two seasons, there were plenty of times during McDaniel's tenure there that his offensive skills were on full display, with the team's offense setting numerous records in the early portion of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, the Lions could certainly use some more help on that side of the ball, as the team failed to maximize the elite array of talent they have on offense this year, falling back to Earth after producing some fireworks during the 2024 season under Johnson.

In any case, it remains to be seen what McDaniel's response will be to the Lions reaching out, but fans in Detroit would sure love to have him.