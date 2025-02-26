As Dylan Cease gave an impression over trade rumors, San Diego Padres AJ Preller was asked an interesting question. On 97.3 The Fan, the radio host asked if there were over or under ten phone calls about Cease's availability. Although he didn't directly answer the question, Preller gave an interesting anecdote.

“There's always a lot of interest in a few of our players, it's been consistent all offseason… We're not scared of taking opportunities. From this offseason's standpoint, it's pretty consistent in terms of if we get the value we want for a certain player, we gotta listen to it.

“We're gonna hold to our lines. There's been trade periods where we've moved because we've gotten guys that we've liked, there's been other times where we've traded really good prospects or we've acquired superstar players, but we're not going to make a move just to make a move. I think the industry respects that, understands that, and that's how the offseason played out.”

Padres GM AJ Preller is unsure about Dylan Cease

As he mentioned, trading star players has to have careful thought and consideration. However, if there's an offer that is too good to pass up, then the Padres will likely take it. After the franchise traded for Cease last season, his impact was felt. Still, it might've not been what the team wanted.

He went 14-11 but started in an MLB-leading 33 games. After a near Cy Young-winning 2022 season, he hasn't returned to that form. Even with that, plenty of teams would be interested in the ace. Fast forward two weeks, and now Xander Boegarts joins Cease in the Padres trade rumors.

It might be a matter of time if something transpires with Cease and the Padres. If nothing happens, they'll retain the ace and hope to regain some of the flame from that 2022 season. Preller has left the door open for any scenario.