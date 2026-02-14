The San Diego Padres agreed to a contract with Nick Castellanos on Saturday following his recent release from the Philadelphia Phillies. Castellanos and the Phillies had a drama-filled season in 2025, with the most recent news coming via a handwritten letter from Castellanos himself. In the letter — which Castellanos shared following his release from the Phillies — the veteran admitted to bringing a beer into the dugout due to frustration during a game against the Miami Marlins in 2025. While he wrote that he did not drink the beer, bringing alcohol into the dugout during a game is obviously not allowed.

The moment has led some to call Castellanos out. Castellanos' new Padres teammate, Jackson Merrill, was asked how he may fit into San Diego's clubhouse culture, via 97.3 The Fan.

“I mean, Nick can be himself and he can do whatever he wants in our clubhouse,” Merrill said. “That's his personal choice. I think what he did in the other clubhouse has nothing to do with us. I don't think it's gonna carry over either. I think he's going to come in here and we're all going to look at him as a new human being.

Article Continues Below

“I don't really care to dive into deep what he did over there because that was the Phillies and we're the San Diego Padres. So, I'm just happy to have him in a new clubhouse, see his vibe and see what he does to help us.”

The Padres are willing to give Castellanos a fresh start following his difficult ending with the Phillies.