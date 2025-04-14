The shutouts keep on coming for the San Diego Padres' pitching staff. On Sunday, San Diego silenced the bats of the Colorado Rockies anew, as the Padres blanked their opponents of a 6-0 victory to sweep the three-game series at Petco Park.

Through that series, the Padres outscored Colorado 16-0. In the finale, Michael King pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and a walk while recording a total of eight punchouts across a 110-pitch start. Colorado had no answer for San Diego's pitching in the series, with King punctuating it all with a scintillating performance. With that, he improved to 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA through four starts (22.1 innings).

“You can’t be much better than that,” Shildt said about King's incredible start against the Rockies (h/t AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. “That’s top-of-the-line, grade-A, ace stuff. [He was] in command the whole way.”

Cassavell also noted that the Padres became the first team in nearly six decades to pull off a stunning pitching feat.

From Cassavell: “In the process, San Diego became the second team in MLB history to notch six shutouts in its first 16 games — joining Cleveland in 1966. All six of those shutouts have come at Petco Park, where the Padres are 10-0 — by far the best home start in franchise history.”

The pitching shutout against the Rockies to end the week was also San Diego's sixth so far in the 2025 MLB regular season. They blanked the Atlanta Braves two times in a season-opening series late last March then recorded another shutout in a win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 1, as part of a three-game sweep.

San Diego, which recently authored an accomplishment seen in the majors for the first time since 1876, is proving to be tough to deal with for visiting teams at Petco Park. Through 10 games this season at home, the Padres have recorded a 1.10 ERA and 0.77 WHIP — the best in the big leagues to date.

Can the Padres keep it going against a red-hot opponent?

Up next for the Padres is an intriguing battle against the Chicago Cubs in a three-game set at Petco Park which will begin this Monday night.

The Cubs are coming off a huge series win against the reigning World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs outscored Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium, 20-2, in the final two games of the series.

The Padres are currently tops in the National League West division with a 13-3 record while the Cubs are are No. 1i n the NL Central with an 11-7 slate.