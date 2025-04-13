ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies-Padres.

The San Diego Padres have a chance to sweep the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. That might seem like the most obvious thing in the world, a normal thing to expect. However, in past seasons, the Rockies had given the Padres trouble in San Diego. The fact that the Padres have taken care of business in the first two games of this series shows that San Diego has a better, more mature team in 2025. This team looks like a 100-win team so far this season. They are 12-3 through 15 games, an .800 winning percentage. The Padres haven't lost a home game yet this year. They used to struggle at Petco Park but are forging a newer, stronger identity. If the first 15 games will be reflective of the team we will see in the next 147 games, the Padres might actually win the National League West and finish ahead of the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers in the standings. If the Padres are to finish ahead of the Dodgers, sweeping bad teams is how they will do it. In that sense, this game is very important. It's not a “throwaway” game for San Diego.

Rockies vs Padres Projected Starters

Kyle Freeland vs. Michael King

Kyle Freeland (0-2) does not have a win yet this season, but he has pitched well enough to win some games. He was not at his best against the Brewers in his most recent start, but he was very strong in the previous two outings before that one. If Freeland continues to pitch at the level he has established (with two of every three starts being a very good one), the Rockies will be happy.

Last Start: April 8 vs Milwaukee Brewers — 6 1/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

Michael King (2-0) was a reliever with the Yankees. The Padres thought he could be a starter. So far, the Padres' calculation looks like a very good one. King has been consistently good for the Padres, part of a strong starting rotation which has set the tone for this team and has been the foundation of the 12-3 start to the season. King wasn't dominant against the A's in his last start, but he pitched out of jams and minimized damage. San Diego should expect more, because that is the standard King has established.

Last Start: April 7 at Athletics — 5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

Here are the Rockies-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +200

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 7.5 (+106)

Under: 7.5 (-130)

How to Watch Rockies vs Padres

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) | MLB (Padres)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Freeland has pitched well this season — not amazing in his last start, but generally above average in his three starts. If he pitches an above-average game and Michael King is ordinary (which he was in his previous start), the Rockies can cover the spread, and they just might win. Keep in mind the Padres are not going to go 81-0 at home. No one ever has, no one ever will. That's not how baseball works. Yes, the Rockies are due.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michael King should pitch well, but beyond that, the Padres didn't score much on Saturday (only two runs), so they are bound to score more runs on Sunday. If San Diego scores five runs, it's very unlikely the light-hitting Rockies will match them.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

In betting, it's logical to think that the laws of averages will even out, meaning that the Padres are going to lose at home. They will … but it might not be in this game. They're a great team. The Rockies are horrible. Ride the wave until the Padres lose. Take San Diego.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5