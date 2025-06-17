The San Diego Padres were defeated 6-3 by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. The game featured plenty of drama, with outfielder Andy Pages left feeling frustrated after getting hit by a pitch from Dylan Cease. Padres star Manny Machado downplayed the idea of the team wanting to hit Pages by claiming San Diego would throw at a “superstar” if they wanted to hit someone with a pitch as opposed to Pages — who is a good player but is not a true superstar yet.

“They got way more superstars over there if we want to hit somebody,” Machado said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “They've got some big dogs over there we could hit. This game is crazy, right, this rivalry. It's back and forth. Playing this competition, things get heated.

“You want to go out there and compete. He's having a helluva year. He's going to continue to have a helluva year. Rooting for him, but it's just part of the game.”

Machado even admitted that Pages is playing well in 2025. However, the Dodgers have future Hall of Famers on the roster such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers-Padres rivalry has been brewing over the past few years. Los Angeles features the better overall roster, but San Diego has performed well nonetheless. The Dodgers currently hold a 44-29 record while the Padres are 39-32. San Diego is in third place in the National League West, trailing LA by four games. Meanwhile, the second place San Francisco Giants are two and a half games back of the Dodgers with a 41-31 record.

It's a competitive division without question. The Dodgers entered the '25 campaign with extremely high expectations. They won the World Series in 2024 and added even more stars during the offseason.

However, the ball club has dealt with injury trouble. They still have a quality roster given their depth, but the Padres and Giants are keeping things competitive in the NL West.