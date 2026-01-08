The Orlando Magic secured an overtime win Wednesday night after Paolo Banchero buried a three off-the-glass at the buzzer vs. the Brooklyn Nets, then responded forcefully to questions about the shot. Orlando closed out the victory at Barclays Center as Banchero finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists. The win marked Orlando’s eighth straight victory over Brooklyn and improved the Magic to 21–17.

The Magic took to their X (formerly known as Twitter), leaning into the moment with a playful response after the final buzzer by posting an image of Kevin Durant’s foot on the line from the 2021 playoffs, drawing a pointed comparison as fans debated the legitimacy of Banchero’s game-winner.

you guys wanna hear the song?? pic.twitter.com/loehUL9Zk6 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

In addition to claims from BrickCenter that Banchero’s foot was on the line, The Lando took to the platform as well, sharing a zoomed-in image of his foot behind the three-point line as the debate continued online.

Banchero’s shot and the ensuing response quickly went viral, shifting attention from officiating debate to Orlando’s growing confidence both on and off the floor. The moment served as a reminder of the Magic’s recent success against Brooklyn, a stretch that has now spanned more than two seasons and eight consecutive wins.

Beyond the social media moment, the third-year superstar's performance underscored his continued emergence as the centerpiece of the Magic. His 30-point, 14-rebound outing came in a high-leverage environment and helped the team rebound from a recent loss vs. the Washington Wizards. As Orlando pushes forward in the Eastern Conference race, the late-game execution and willingness to embrace the spotlight reflected a team growing comfortable in pressure situations.

For the Magic, the response capped a night that combined execution, momentum, and personality. What began as a contested finish ultimately reinforced Orlando’s belief in its star and its direction, both of which continue to gain traction as the season unfolds.