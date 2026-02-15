The San Diego Padres picked up slugger Nick Castellanos on Saturday, after he had been released by the Philadelphia Phillies. Castellanos is opening up about his time in Philadelphia. It was rumored that he had soured on the team, argued openly with his manager, and even brought alcohol into the Phillies dugout.

“In the moment, I felt how I felt, and I spoke from the heart, and I was honest in every word that I said. It’s not like I was outwardly, ever displaying that, you know, like I kept it all inside, but when I was asked a question, I shot straight, and then people perceived it how they wanted to,’’ Castellanos said, per USA Today.

The outfielder is getting another chance with San Diego. He signed a contract that will make the team pay him the Major League Baseball minimum for 2026, with the Phillies paying him millions more. Castellanos is expected to play a range of positions for the Padres in 2026.

San Diego won 90 games during the 2025 regular season, and made the postseason. The club lost in the National League Wild Card to the Chicago Cubs.

Padres hope Nick Castellanos can help them return to the postseason

Article Continues Below

San Diego has plenty of pop in their offense, with Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. leading the way. Castellanos gives the club another reliable bat. In 2025, Castellanos hit 17 home runs during the regular season.

“I think he’s going to come in here, and we’re all going to look at him as a new human being,” said Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill, per MLB.com. “That was the Phillies, and we’re the San Diego Padres. I’m just happy to have him.”

Castellanos is closing in on 1,000 career RBIs. He has 920 in his career, to go along with 250 home runs. He has played for the Phillies, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds.

Spring training games start on Friday for San Diego. Time will tell if Castellanos is able to make the most of his fresh start.