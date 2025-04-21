A frightening scene unfolded Sunday night in Houston, but the San Diego Padres were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief after receiving promising news on Luis Arraez. The Padres’ designated hitter was carted off the field in the first inning of their 3-2 win over the Astros after a violent collision at first base with Houston second baseman Mauricio Dubón.

Arraez laid down a drag bunt and, while racing to beat the throw from Christian Walker, collided face-first with Dubón’s shoulder. The impact sent Arraez crumpling to the ground, lying motionless in foul territory as both teams' medical staffs rushed to his side. The game was paused for nearly 15 minutes as trainers stabilized Arraez’s head and neck before carting him off the field.

The 27-year-old gave a thumbs-up to the crowd, and manager Mike Shildt offered comfort by placing a hand on Arraez’s chest. As Arraez was loaded onto the cart, he briefly wrapped an arm around Shildt’s neck.

“It was very scary,” Shildt said during an in-game interview with ESPN’s Buster Olney. “We don’t see those kinds of collisions in our sport a whole lot. Luis is a really tough guy. To see him down like that, you know something is serious.”

Padres fans can let out a sigh of relief as Luis Arraez is in stable condition

The Padres later confirmed that Arraez was “stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities” after being transported to Houston Methodist Hospital. Following the game, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Arraez had returned to the clubhouse, smiling and chatting with teammates. Shildt noted that while initial tests showed no fractures or major injuries, Arraez had a brief period of disorientation and would remain in Houston overnight for observation.

“Best-case scenario with Luis,” Shildt said. “Initial testing is favorable from a concussion standpoint. We’re not out of the woods yet, but it’s a blessing.”

The Padres are hopeful Arraez will rejoin the team in Detroit for their next series if he continues to recover well. Arraez entered the game hitting .287 on the season, batting .338 over his previous 17 games. The two-time batting champ has been a critical piece for the Padres since arriving from the Marlins last season, providing elite contact ability and leadership in the clubhouse.

The game itself resumed after the delay, with the Padres rallying behind a solo blast from Fernando Tatis Jr. in the seventh to claim the win. It was a much-needed lift for a team already hit hard by injuries, with Arraez joining a growing list that includes Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, and Jackson Merrill.

Despite the adversity, the Padres improved to 16-6 — the best record in the majors. But on a night when victory felt secondary, all that mattered was seeing Luis Arraez back on his feet.

“I just want to pitch,” said Tatis, reflecting on the emotional moment. “You almost go to tears, but you sit down and start praying for him. Just happy he’s back with us.”