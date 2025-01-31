The San Diego Padres accidentally found their ace in the 2023 Juan Soto trade with the New York Yankees. Michael King, who was a reliever at the time, converted into a starter and now will lead the rotation for at least another year.

The Padres signed King to a one-year extension on Friday with a mutual option for 2026, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The contract avoids arbitration and has unique features, via The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.

“The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary for 2025 plus a $15 million mutual option for 2026 with a substantial buyout,” Acee reported. “King is guaranteed $7.75 million and contract incentives that could push the right-hander’s salary to $8 million this season.”

King's mutual option is rare, via MLB.com.

“Mutual options, which require both the player and team to opt in, are seldom executed,” the league's website explained. “The most recent example of both sides opting in was when third baseman Aramis Ramirez's mutual option with the [Milwaukee] Brewers was executed in advance of the 2015 season.”

King's unusual type of contract is fitting for his career arc. The 29-year-old was a reliable reliever for the Yankees since getting called up in 2019, posting a 3.38 ERA across 115 appearances. However, San Diego unlocked his full potential this past season by promoting him to full-time starter.

King then started 30 games out of 31 outings after starting 19 across his entire New York tenure, sporting a 13-9 record with a 2.95 ERA, 201 strikeouts, and just 63 walks. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting and gave up five earned runs in 12 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

If King keeps elevating, he could become one of the unlikeliest stars in MLB history. It's rare for a career relief pitcher to transform into an elite starter for multiple years, but this shows what can happen when underrated players get an opportunity.