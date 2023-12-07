The Yankees have completed the trade for Juan Soto from the Padres, and sure enough, New York fans couldn't be any happier.

The New York Yankees have finally pulled it off. Juan Soto is now heading to the Big Apple after the San Diego Padres agreed to trade him to the New York franchise.

As of time of writing, the full details of the Soto trade have yet to be made official, though it has reportedly been completed as confirmed by Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Earlier on Wednesday, the Yankees and Padres were said to be working on a deal that would send Soto and Trent Grisham to New York in exchange for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez and Kyle Higashioka.

Soto was one of the biggest players to be made available in the trade market, and the Yankees had been pursuing him throughout the offseason. While there were initial concerns if the Pinstripes would be able to pull it off after it was reported a few days ago that the two sides were far apart in negotiations, they were able to resolve it rather quickly and come to a deal.

Naturally, Yankees fans were ecstatic to hear about the deal being completed. Aaron Judge really needed help to bring the team back to relevance, and Soto's addition is definitely a step in the right direction.

“I told myself I was done with the Yankees until they made a big move. Welp I’m right back in. Catch me at the stadium numerous times this year,” a fan commented on Sherman's post about the completion of the Soto deal.

Another supporter shared, “This is the type of move the Yankees needed to make. And it’s definitely exciting as a fan. Hopefully this helps them win again.”

“I can’t even entertain the possibility of this being real omg I’m stoned and shaking,” a third commenter shared.

Here are some more epic reactions from fans on the Juan Soto trade:

What a way to end the night, @BrooklynNets get a big road W in Atlanta, then literally mins later @Yankees trade for Juan Soto. I’m sleeping good tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZipxukAV3s — Judon (@th3blackbatman) December 7, 2023

Me watching the 2023 Yankees: This team is so unserious. Yankees trade for Juan Soto Me: https://t.co/8pBUU56IGT pic.twitter.com/M5pknsciTg — Gilbert Lee (@gilbert_1ee) December 7, 2023

Sure enough, the Yankees still have plenty of work to do if they want to contend for the World Series. For one, their starting pitching depth v is a major question mark and could really use some more improvements. The Juan Soto trade, however, is definitely a step in the right direction.