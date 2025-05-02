The San Diego Padres began the season as one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball. Injuries have derailed that hot start, but the Friars are slowly getting some players back from the injured list.

On Friday, the Padres announced that they have reinstated outfielder Brandon Lockridge from the 10-day IL. As a corresponding move, San Diego sent rookie outfielder Tirso Ornelas down to Triple-A.

Lockridge injured his hamstring a few weeks back while running to first base. Now healthy, the outfielder will split reps between center field and left field until Jackson Merrill returns from the IL. Lockridge joins Luis Arraez and Jason Heyward as players who have recently returned from the IL. Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Yu Darvish, and Matt Waldron remain on the IL.

Lockridge is a speed threat. He stole three bases this year in 13 games. His offense isn't reliable, but he provides a stellar glove and gives the Padres a threat on the basepaths. Before his injury, he took over in center field for a few games after Merrill went down. The 28-year-old has two doubles, three walks, and one RBI in 31 ABs. In his short career, Lockridge is 5-5 on stolen-base attempts but has a hard time getting on base with just a career .239 OBP.

San Diego is set to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, followed by a three-game set against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The Friars are scheduled to face two southpaws over the weekend, Bailey Falter and Andrew Heaney. Lockridge will likely start in centerfield for both of those contests, as manager Mike Shildt loves to stack his lineup with right-handers facing southpaws. Tyler Wade, who has commanded CF with Merrill and Lockridge away, bats left-handed and will be a viable option off the bench in the next two series.