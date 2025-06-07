After starting the season 7-0, the San Diego Padres have contended all season long. However, Mike Shildt's team went 13-13 in May, by far their worst month of 2025 so far. The offense has faltered including a Jackson Merrill slump that lasted three weeks. Michael King went onto the team's injured list on May 25. Without two of their five starters, the Padres have paid the price.

Despite slipping behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, San Diego is in the middle of the playoff picture. Machado spoke to the The San Diego Tribune's Kevin Acee about his team's performance in May. According to the 32-year-old, the team continues to grow together as they try to pave their way to the postseason.

“We had a rough May,” Machado said. “So to get off on the right foot in June, you know, playing these games. … If we want to get to where we want to get to, we gotta continue to grow as a team and win these games. Because at the end of the day, that’s what wins championships. So it’s good to get back on that path. We kind of got off it a little bit. So good to see the team get together and play baseball like we’re capable of playing.”

After going 13-13 in May, Machado's team has won four of the six matchups so far in June ahead of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. With King and Yu Darvish getting closer to their Padres returns, Shildt could have his full arsenal of weapons soon.

One of the encouraging thing to take from San Diego's struggles in May is their chemistry. As they fought through the month, the Padres roster got together and finished May strong. They won a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, their third series win in a row.

San Diego has enough talent spread out across its roster to give the Dodgers another run for their money. The key to recapturing the magic they had to start the year is their leaders fueling the offense in order to compliment one of the best rotations in Major League Baseball.