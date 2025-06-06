The San Diego Padres were defeated by the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Thursday. The game did not go according to plan, but star third baseman Manny Machado did hit a home run. As a result, Machado joined an exclusive club, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

“Manny Machado became the 5th active @MLB player to reach the 350-HR mark, joining Giancarlo Stanton (429), Mike Trout (388), Paul Goldschmidt (368) & Freddie Freeman (352). Three players are primed to join them this season: Nolan Arenado (348), Bryce Harper (345) & Aaron Judge (336),” Feinsand wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Machado has enjoyed some big moments in 2025. Overall, Machado has had an impressive MLB career. Joining the 350-home run club is a tremendous feat. At just 32 years old, it would not be surprising to see Machado surpass 400 home runs at some point down the road.

The Padres star is building a Hall of Fame case for himself. Winning a World Series or two would not hurt matters, of course. Regardless of whether or not Machado earns a championship, though, he could draw serious Hall of Fame consideration someday.

Article Continues Below

For now, Machado is focused on helping his ball club win games. The Padres' loss to the Giants saw their record fall to 35-26. Still, San Diego is only two games behind the first place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. San Francisco sits just one game behind San Diego, however.

The NL West has become one of the most competitive divisions in baseball. The Padres are placing pressure on the heavily-favored Dodgers. Perhaps Manny Machado will lead San Diego to a division win. At the very least, the Padres project to be an NL Wild Card team.

San Diego will look to bounce back and earn a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM EST.